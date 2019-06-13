18 Bodies Unclaimed at Kitwe Hospital

The Kitwe Teaching Hospital is still holding on to 18 bodies that have remained unclaimed for over 14 days.

And the hospital has appealed to members of the public with missing relatives to check bodies in the mortuary before they are disposed of in the next 14 days.

Hospital spokesperson Phoebe Chileya stated that the bodies were in a decomposed state and unhygienic to the mortuary.

Chileya stated that the hospital would be left with no option but to dispose of the bodies to create space in the mortuary should there by no claimants during the stated time frame.

“The hospital is therefore appealing to members of the general public to come forth and make claims on any unidentified bodies within 14 days so as to decongest the mortuary and facilitate proper hygiene as most of these bodies are in a decomposed state,” Chileya stated.

She stated that among the 18 unclaimed bodies, 12 were unknown and among them is a female adult.

Chileya stated that 13 were brought in by the Police Traffic Officers, four died in the hospital wards while another died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).