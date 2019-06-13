DEC Institutes Probe in Pamela Barclays Money Theft

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has instituted investigations into a case in which an employee of Barclays Bank Longacres Branch, Pamela Gondwe, allegedly disappeared with $400, 000 and other amounts in foreign currency plus K250,000 cash.

DEC deputy public relations officer Kamufinsa Manchishi stated that the commission has received a complaint regarding the case and would update the nation on the outcome of the investigations.

According to reports, Gondwe was one of the people entrusted with the dollar Vault (Safe box).

Two weeks ago, she went to work carrying an empty bag.

Gondwe reportedly left a suitcase in the dollar vault over the weekend and only did the packing and taking off with the dollars on Monday, June 10.

She claimed that she had just bought the bag which she left in the Vault room.

On Monday, she told a workmate at the Vault section that she had received instructions from the Head Office to get the serial numbers for all the US dollars in the Vault.

They entered the Vault and started recording serial numbers.

She then offered her colleague some food and the workmate went to the staff canteen to eat.

At this point, she loaded all the dollars in the bag and hid it within the banking premises.

When her colleague returned, Gondwe had already locked her part because two people had keys to the Vault. She told her colleague that she had locked her part and was on her way to the salon for a quick retouch to her hair.

She then used the back door to the alley between Puma Filling Station and the Bank.

Gondwe is alleged to have fled the country with the said money.

Her phone was in the Vault. When the CCTV was reviewed, she was seen packing the money into the suitcase she had left.

Manchishi has not disclosed if the commission has arrested anyone, stating that revealing such information may jeopardize their investigations.