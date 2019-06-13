LCC Bans Cash Payments for Its Services

In a bid to restrict human handling of cash, the Lusaka City Council has banned its employees from accepting cash payments for services at the Civic Centre.

In a statement issued by Council Public Relations manager George Sichimba, the local authority has advised that clients will now be required to pay through Indo Zambia Bank within the revenue hall and Zanaco on the first floor.

“Clients will then present deposit slips to Council cashiers along the same counter for issuance of receipts. This is part of the measures Lusaka City Council is putting in place to migrate from cash payments to cashless transactions,” he said.

Sichimba added that in paypoints such as markets, the local authority will provide point of sale machines for issuance of receipts.

“The Council is also in talks with other banks that may be willing to set up counters in site offices,” he added.

The Local authority is also exploring other modalities such as partnerships with mobile money service providers so that clients who cannot pay through bank platforms could use mobile money services.

“The local authority wishes to appeal to clients that use agents to pay for council services to make sure that their agents pay to authorised pay points…the Council will not be held responsible for payments made to unauthorised persons or organizations,” said Sichimba.