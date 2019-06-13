LGAZ Engages Cabinet on Council Financing

The Local Government Association of Zambia (LGAZ) has held talks with acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to address challenges of finances to local authorities.

LGAZ president Christopher Kang’ombe led the newly elected executive committee in a meeting that was also attended by Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga.

Kang’ombe said the meeting was aimed at discussing various matters affecting councils.

“We also discussed the need for necessary steps to be undertaken together with central government to enhance revenue collection by councils,” he stated.

Kang’ombe said a consolidated document on suggestions made prepared with input from all 116 councils would be submitted to central government within two weeks.

“We are confident the outlook will improve as some councils have already started adopting some best practices in this area of governance,” said Kang’ombe.