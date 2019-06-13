OPINION: Kalaba-the Corruption Perspective Misplaced

Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba has barely been out of government. He served as minister a little over 12 months ago.

His portfolio included a role in the Vice-President’s office and later as Minister of Foreign Affairs for close to four years.

Kalaba jumped ship citing corruption in the administration of national affairs. He then formed his Democratic Party whose ticket he is advancing to take over national leadership.

Since his grandiose announcement to leave government, Kalaba has launched scathing attacks at the government of President Edgar Lungu accusing the administration of corruption.

For a man who served government since 2011, Kalaba – a civil servant before then – should know how to be part of an effective system that seeks to rid the country of corruption and mismanagement.

Yet even with the law at his disposal, Kalaba is playing politics. As a leader aspiring for the highest office in the country, Kalaba is expected to rise above pettiness. After all, he has promised a new type of politics.

Alas, he is just one of the many wannabes. His recent interview in which he says Zambia’s corruption fight under President Edgar Lungu is an academic exercise exposes his hypocrisy.

Kalaba is aware that Zambia has various institutions charged with an oversight role to fight graft. But this expectation that the Head of State should micro-manage individuals and selectively engage in a crusade that satisfies a political agenda is misplaced.

Whereas Kalaba’s contention is the recently released Financial Intelligence Centre report in which more than K6.1 million is reported to have been part of suspicious transactions, the Democratic Party leader more than any ordinary person should know how institutions operate.

The FIC report, according to law enforcement agencies, is raw data which is now under scrutiny by investigative wings with the aim of bringing those that responsible to book. So, attempting to scandalize President Lungu for a report under investigation shows the lack of understanding of how these operations are held.

For a man who has sung corruption but never brought a single solid case before the Anti Corruption Commission since leaving government or while serving, going about his business in the manner he does is a sheer political attempt to sound relevant.

Kalaba should demonstrate his capacity to fight corruption by using available institutions, otherwise; he is wasting time and lining up as one of those political leaders whose presence is to make up numbers.