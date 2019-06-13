UNZA Lecturer Beats 613 Renowned Scientists in HIV Research

University of Zambia (UNZA) Lecturer and Researcher Dr. Sylvia Mwanza Kabaghe has scooped the prestigious Joep Lange Interest Award at the just ended 13th International Conference on HIV Treatment, Pathogenesis and Prevention research held in Accra, Ghana.

The Joep Lange Award is won by an African scientist that presents the highest scoring scientific abstract at the conference.

This year’s conference attracted 724 participants, including world-renowned HIV experts and young African researchers from 42 countries around the world.

Dr. Mwanza-Kabaghe emerged winner out of a pool of 613 scientists drawn from different parts of Africa.

Dr. Mwanza Kabaghe, who is an Assistant Dean in the UNZA School of Education, submitted her abstract titled “The role of executive functioning in medical adherence: Evidence from the HIV associated neurocognitive disorders study in Zambia”.

Professor Kwasi Torpey, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana College of Health Sciences and the Local Co-Chair of the 2019 Interest Conference, presented the award to the UNZA lecturer, who walked away with full funding at the next conference, among other supports.