ZNBC and UNZA Sign Partnership Deal

The University of Zambia (UNZA) and Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening partnership between the two institutions.

According to a statement issued by the UNZA Public Relations Unit, the signing ceremony comes after the initial meeting between ZNBC and UNZA earlier this year where the two institutions agreed to formalize collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Through this MoU, UNZA and ZNBC are setting out to achieve a collaboration on broadcasting services, training, technical support, and provision of expert analysis available from the pool of experts at UNZA, the statement read.

UNZA Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba said the background to the memorandum was anchored on the shared mandate of both ZNBC and UNZA which was to communicate and educate the public.

He said UNZA, like ZNBC, belonged to the Zambian people and exist to serve the public interest.

“The public out there is in need of information about what we are doing in the area of research outputs to address the many challenges our society faces. The public out there is also looking for expert information and objective scientific and philosophical analysis of economic, scientific, cultural, educational, health and medical matters. We are the thought leaders and we are required, as a matter of national duty, to inform and educate the public in a purely professional manner in all disciplines,” said Prof Mwape.

Meanwhile, ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza said UNZA is a “key institution” for the country’s development as it provides the most important resources.

“ZNBC, in particular, has benefitted from UNZA’s services because a number of our staff across all directorates have been trained here at the University of Zambia,” he said.

Mwanza added that public institutions like ZNBC and UNZA had a huge responsibility to address concerns and challenges affecting the general public.

He further said the formalised partnership between UNZA and ZNBC would guarantee the university’s success in the area of information dissemination to the public.

Mwanza has said this is because ZNBC was well positioned and equipped to produce high quality and tailor-made advertisements and programmes on behalf of institutions such as UNZA.

He was pleased that through the MoU, ZNBC would be able to broadcast educational content to the audience in line with its key pillars.

“I would like to assure the University of Zambia that your decision to sign this MoU with ZNBC will ensure maximum visibility for your activities,” said Mwanza.

