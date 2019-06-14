Chifubu MP Arrested for Clobbering Wife

Patriotic Front Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Ng’ambi is alleged to have beaten his second wife, Mubanga Chikomo Ng’ambi, who suffered serious injuries following a marital dispute.

She had the matter reported to police in Ndola, which has led to the arrest of her husband.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has confirmed the development in an interview, stating that the suspect is currently in police custody.

Katanga said Ng’ambi is currently detained at Ndola Central Police station and is expected to appear in court today, Friday, or next week should the matter not be ready.

“Yes I can confirm we received that report, and he is currently in police custody. It is a case of assault and he is likely to appear in court tomorrow (today),” said Katanga.