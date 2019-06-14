Lusaka Mayor Sued for Failure to Pay Child Support

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has been dragged to court over failure to meet child maintenance responsibilities.
His former wife Mwika Mwenechanya has asked the Lusaka High Court to compel Sampa to pay K7, 000 monthly child support charge and also pay $13, 000 balance for school fees at the American International School.
Mwenechanya who is an economist at the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has asked the Lusaka High Court to order Sampa pay the K30, 300 balance on child support and also meet the educational costs for their daughter.
The Lusaka High Court had ordered the Lusaka Mayor to be maintaining his daughter at a monthly fee amounting to K7, 000 but he has neglected to comply with the court order.
Sampa has been dragged to court by his former spouse for failing to meet his obligations that were part of their divorce settlement.
Mwenechanya wants Sampa ordered to pay child support in accordance with the affiliation and maintenance of children Act.
P.M
Wow..this is the man who two weeks ago was boosting of helping that he didnt know to the tune of K40000.00 a month and yet he is failing to maintain his own children!!. This guy must grow up. How is he going to help lusaka residents if he cant help his own children? Fire him !!
Bashikulu Emma
Oweee ba mayor kabili!!
Gangsta grabs
Love kay
And busy promising us pa Lusaka I will put free WiFi do that you can be able to take to ur family meanwhile he can’t even see his own family frist.this man should not be a mayor he will finish up the money in the government on child support trist me he won’t even do his job.
Love kay
