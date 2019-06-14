Lusaka Mayor Sued for Failure to Pay Child Support

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has been dragged to court over failure to meet child maintenance responsibilities.

His former wife Mwika Mwenechanya has asked the Lusaka High Court to compel Sampa to pay K7, 000 monthly child support charge and also pay $13, 000 balance for school fees at the American International School.

Mwenechanya who is an economist at the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has asked the Lusaka High Court to order Sampa pay the K30, 300 balance on child support and also meet the educational costs for their daughter.

The Lusaka High Court had ordered the Lusaka Mayor to be maintaining his daughter at a monthly fee amounting to K7, 000 but he has neglected to comply with the court order.

Sampa has been dragged to court by his former spouse for failing to meet his obligations that were part of their divorce settlement.

Mwenechanya wants Sampa ordered to pay child support in accordance with the affiliation and maintenance of children Act.