Miner Plunges to Death at Nchanga Smelter

A miner has died after falling off a crane at KCM’s Nchanga Smelter in Chingola.

The miner, identified as Gabbicas Siachipula, 42, of Chiwempala, fell off the crane as he was fixing a roof at the smelter, Copperbelt Deputy Police commissioner Wamunyima Wamunyima has confirmed.

The deceased sustained a cut on the head and bruises on both legs.

“The accident happened yesterday (Thursday) June 13, 2019 around 18:20 hours. Siachipula was an employee and a senior supervisor of Dontek Engineering, a company contracted by Konkola Copper Mines. He fell from the height about 20 metres high of the crane as he was trying to fix the loose roof which was about to fall off. He was rushed to Nchanga South Mine Hospital where he was admitted but later died. The body is in Nchanga South Mine Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” said Wamunyima.