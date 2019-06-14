PF MP Bailed Out, Denies Assaulting Wife

Chifubu PF Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has denied assaulting his second wife, Mubabga Chikomo Ng’ambi, when he appeared in the Ndola Magistrate Court today.

Ng’ambi pleaded not guilty to one count of assault on a woman before Ndola magistrate Chinga Chitabo in this case where he is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that Ng’ambi on June 7, 2019, in Ndola assaulted Mubanga.

But he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“I understand the charge. I deny the charge,” said Ng’ambi after which his lawyer Kenneth Tembo applied for bail pending trial.

Magistrate Chitabo then granted Ng’ambi a K2,000 bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties and adjourned to July 11, 2019 for commencement of trial.