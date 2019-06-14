PF MP Bailed Out, Denies Assaulting Wife

Chifubu PF Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has denied assaulting his second wife, Mubabga Chikomo Ng’ambi, when he appeared in the Ndola Magistrate Court today.
Ng’ambi pleaded not guilty to one count of assault on a woman before Ndola magistrate Chinga Chitabo in this case where he is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
It is alleged that Ng’ambi on June 7, 2019, in Ndola assaulted Mubanga.
But he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
“I understand the charge. I deny the charge,” said Ng’ambi after which his lawyer Kenneth Tembo applied for bail pending trial.
Magistrate Chitabo then granted Ng’ambi a K2,000 bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties and adjourned to July 11, 2019 for commencement of trial.
6 Comments
Truestory
Second Wife? Nomba alekana shani when evidence is there. Umuntu nafimba ali mu hospital chena chilekana? Elo ba lawyer bakwe finshi bala defender? Nangu nibu lawyer ubo mwe bantu. Tulekutiakofye.
Truestory
Elo aba tumbuka ba shupa sana, ninshi? Elo babuka mutulo? Frank Ng’ambi alumina abakashi ukwipaya. Pamela Gondwe nao ayibila Bank ukwipaya. Ninshi? Boma iyanganepo, ba Tumbuka baza vuta.
Doubt Katwishi
Don’t forget Mwanza, the one who ran leaving his girlfriend to be beaten by his wife and the bottle thing. Unfortunately govt won’t work on them bcoz…..the …..comes from the same region.kikikiki
Truestory
Elo ali nyanta mambala, kwali amakofi aya kumenso kwekakweka sure. Afunika kumu bwezamo naeve.
Joseph Zulu
Please ba mp you re embarrassing ur self as leader that’s not the way to go.
Fisunge
Agile mubanga liule that’s why bamumine kaili the chupo chakwe she was forcing the man to sleep at her home when she knew exactly that he was some one s husband