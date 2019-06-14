Police Probe Indian in Flash Disk Theft at KCM

Police in Kitwe Copperbelt Province have arrested a Zambian connection with the theft of two disks at Konkola Copper Mines and they are investigating the involvement of an Indian in the scam.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed that Ian Zimba is in custody charged with stealing two disks worth US$1,000 and that an Indian is being investigated.

And provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines, Milingo Lungu, has said the theft of a software key at the mine was an inside job.

He clarified that the theft did not disrupt the operations at Nchanga smelter because the plant had ceased production a few weeks before the takeover of the mine by government.

Mr Lungu said all the assets at KCM are secured and that everything is intact, except for the software key which was stolen last week.

“Claims going round that assets such as vehicles are being sold at the mine are misplaced. We only had an incident where a key to the software was stolen.This was an inside job and one employee has been arrested,” Mr Lungu said.

He has denied reports that KCM diesel mixed with water was retrieved from the machine.

“The drivers of the trucks which supply diesel to the mine could have mixed the fuel with the water when doing their illegal business outside the mine premises, but that the system detected the fault,” said Mr Lungu.