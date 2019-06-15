M’membe Donates Blood to UTH

Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate Fred M’membe has donated blood to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Blood Bank.

M’membe made the blood donation to observe World Blood Donor Day observed on June 14.

He has urged other capable well wishers to emulate him.

M’membe said blood was a precious gift that anyone could give to another person.

“This event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood and blood products, as an integral part of universal health coverage and a key component of effective health systems,” M’membe said.

He said along with helping ro save lives, there are a number of reasons why donating blood is important.

“A decision to donate your blood can save three lives, or even several if your blood is separated into its components — red cells, platelets and plasma — which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions,” Dr M’membe said. “Your family or friends may need your blood someday.”

He said safe blood saves lives and improves health.

“Blood transfusion is needed for women with complications of pregnancy, such as ectopic pregnancies and haemorrhage before, during or after childbirth; children with severe anaemia often resulting from malaria or malnutrition; people involved in accidents; and many complex medical and surgical procedures and cancer patients. It is also needed for regular transfusions for people with conditions such as thalassaemia and sickle cell disease and is used to make products such as clotting factors for people with haemophilia,” Dr M’membe explained.

He said there was a constant need for regular blood supply because blood can be stored for only a limited time before use.

The former the Post Editor-in-chief and now owner of The Mast said blood cannot be manufactured, adding that despite medical and technological advances, blood cannot be made, “so donations are the only way it can be given to those who need it”.