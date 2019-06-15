Samfya Girl Drowns in Lake Bangweulu

A 10-year-old girl of Samfya district in Luapula Province has drowned in Lake Bangweulu.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the incident happened on Monday, June 11, 2019 around 16:00 hours.

According to Chushi, Lister Kalenga of Nshindano village in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu’s chiefdom met her fate while she was playing with her friends.

He said the father of the girl identified as Gibson Kalenga, aged 36, reported the matter to Police in Samfya.

Information obtained by the Police indicate that the girl, who was of unsound mind, was playing outside their home with her siblings around 14:00 hours when she was seen running towards Lake Bangweulu near Malilangamo market.

The Police Commissioner said the body of the deceased was later discovered floating in the deep waters of the lake.

Chushi added that the body of the minor had no visible injuries and has since been buried as no foul play was suspected.