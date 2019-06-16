Chipolopolo Face Herve Renard’s Morocco

The Chipolopolo boys this afternoon test the Atlas Lions in an international friendly match that the Moroccans are using as a final send-off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia and Morocco will clash at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in a friendly match that may have all the colourings of a competitive match.

Coach Beston Chambeshi has had a week to marshal a way past the Moroccans after having gone down 2-1 to Cameroon in Madrid on June 9.

Skipper Kabaso Chongo will take his command post at the heart of the central defence alongside Moses Nyondo while Shemmy Mayembe and Kebson Kamanga may be deployed as full backs covering Allan Chibwe between the sticks.

In midfield the untiring Salulani Phiri will be deployed alongside Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu while Augustine Mulenga and Fashion Sakala look set to take up the wings.

Upfront Chambeshi may opt to start with Mwape Musonda alongside Justin Shonga or deploy Patson Daka at the tip of the attack.

Chambeshi will have options on the banch in Gamphani Lungu. Emmanuel Banda, Paul Banda and Kings Kangwa should things require shaking up.

Herve Renard will be hoping to give the Moroccans a decent send-off to the AFCON that starts on Thursday in Egypt.

The match will kickoff at 17:30 hours (18:30 hours Zambian time).

(Source: FAZ Media)