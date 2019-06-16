Cost of living remains high in Zambia, says JCTR

The cost of living in Zambia has remained high and beyond the capacity of majority households, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection has stated in its May Basic Needs Basket (BNB).

The BNB has noted that Lusaka, which has for years been the most expensive city in the country, registered a small reduction in the cost of basic goods last month.

“…CSO [Central Statistics Office] attributed the cause for the increase [in inflation] to upward price movements in the prices of food items such as dried fish, dried Kapenta, Meat and Vegetables…and should be a concern especially to government. Releasing the basic needs basket for the month of May, the Centre observes that despite the marginal reduction in the cost of living in some places, the cost of living remains high. The Lusaka Basic Needs Basket for the month of May reduced by K61.83 from K 5,519.47 in April 2019 to K 5,457.64 in May,” it stated. “However, this is still high for many households. The drop in the May Basket was largely due to reductions recorded in the prices of mealie meal, kapenta and dark green vegetables.”

It stated that after incessant calls and appeals from the government, millers reduced the price of mealy meal from K103 in April to K100 in May per 25kg bag of breakfast.

“The price of Kapenta reduced from K208 in April to K190 per Kg, a reduction of K18 and the price of dark green vegetables reduced from K10 to K6 per kg. Some increases were recorded in the prices of beef and cooking oil. The price of beef increased from K36 in April to K39 in May and the price of cooking oil increased from K47 in April to K51 per 2.5 litters in May,” JCTR stated.

It further applauded government for its efforts to improve conditions of service for workers but believes more should be done.

“Through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Labour office should carry out inspections in the formal and informal sectors to ascertain whether the rights of employees are being respected with regard to the Employment Act and Minimum Wages Act. This can be done by partnering with other government institutions and allocating more financial resources to the Ministry of Labour. Government and trade unions should take deliberate measures to sensitize employers and employees on the revised Laws,” stated JCTR. “This is because compliance has been a huge problem and this issue should be given high priority. Lastly, more than enforcing Labour Laws, Government needs to create jobs for the majority Zambians who are not employed and may not be directly affected even by effective implementation of Labour Laws.”