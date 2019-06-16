Southern Province Tops in Livestock Population

The 2017-2018 report has established that Zambia had a cattle population of 3,714,667 as at 2018, with the Southern Province accounting for the highest number at 1,315,238, representing 35.4 per cent of the national total.

Central Province followed at 22.5 per cent.

Luapula Province accounted for the lowest percentage of cattle population at 0.3 percent of the total national stock.

The report further indicates that Zambia has 3,583,696 goats, with Southern Province toppingat 36.0 per cent, Central Province was second at 16.4 per cent while Western Province had the lowest percentage of goat population at 1.9 per cent.

Under national pig production that stands at 1,082,765, the Eastern Province accounted for the highest percentage at 28.3 per cent followed by Southern Province at 16.8 per cent and Luapula Province recorded the lowest at 2.0 percent.

Establishments contributed 47,708 heads of pig production to the national stock and Lusaka Province contributed more than half at 53 per cent.

The national sheep production was recorded at 170,262 of which Southern Province contributed 36.8 per cent followed by Eastern and Central Provinces at 17.9 per cent and 17.5 per cent respectively. Western Province had the lowest number of sheep at 0.2 per cent.