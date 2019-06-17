Another UPND Councillor in North Western Joins PF

A United Party for National Development (UPND) Councillor in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province has ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front barely a few days after another switched in Kabompo District.

Paul Mbelelen’gi who has been serving as Samuteba Ward Councillor has thrown in the towel citing uncoordinated leadership qualities in the UPND.

He said that the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has convinced him to join the ruling party adding that it is the only way his area will receive meaningful development.

“I want to make it clear that I have not been paid by anyone for the decision I have made, I am convinced that President Edgar Lungu means well for this Country,” he added.

And receiving him, North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo has said that the ongoing defections by Councillors to the ruling party is an indication the UPND has lost direction.

Kungo said it is now clear the opposition political party has nothing to offer its people that have sacrificed for a long time.

He has further said that those joining the ruling party have made independent decisions without being enticed by anyone.