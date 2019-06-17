Luapula and Katanga in DRC Sign Trade, Commerce MoU

Luapula Province minister Nickson Chilangwa and his Haut-Katanga counterpart Jacques Katwe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for co-operation of the two provinces in trade and commerce.

The two provincial leaders signed the document at the Banquet Hall of the official residence of the Governor in Katanga.

Both the Congolese Chamber of Commerce and the Luapula Chamber of Commerce have agreed to regularly interface in order to boost trade.

The operationalisation of the pontoon at Kashiba was also one of the areas discussed, according to a statement issued by Chilangwa.

Top on the agenda was the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road which is expected to be commissioned by both the government of the Republic of Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).