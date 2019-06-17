Stalled Infrastructural Projects Worry N/W Minister

North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has expressed concern at some infrastructure projects which have stalled in the area.

Mubukwanu said completion of the projects will greatly improve the lives of people in the province.

He said some of the projects in the area which have stalled require few funds to be completed.

Mubukwanu said this when officers from Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

He called for recommendations and action on the report which will be compiled after auditing of the stalled projects.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Chief Planner Bernard Mumba said the team is in the province to inspect abandoned and stalled projects.

Mumba said that information which will be collected from the audit will be compiled into a report and made available to the province.