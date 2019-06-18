107 Suspected Gang Boys Arrested in Solwezi

A joint operation of security wings in Solwezi has rounded up 107 boys suspected to be behind a spate of gang-related activities in the area in the recent past.

The joint team involving the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Police acted on numerous complaints from members of the public who were being terrorized by the gangs.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has confirmed the detention of about 107 young boys connected to gang-related activities in Solwezi district.

He said the suspects were rounded up on Friday night with six of them found in possession of psychotropic drugs, among them marijuana.

Namachila stated that the six have since been slapped with a charge of being in possession of psychotropic substances while the rest have been charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

He said the boys were rounded up in Kandemba, Muzabula, Kimasala, among other surrounding areas.

Namachila has since warned that police will not spare anyone found engaging in vices that threaten the peace of the district.