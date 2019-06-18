5 Die in Solwezi Road Accident

Five people, including a baby, have died while several others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident along the Solwezi-Chingola Road after a motor vehicle lost control due to excessive speed.

The accident happened on Sunday evening when a Toyota Axio Registration Number BAJ 484 that was being driven by Kanjila Samahongo, 35, hit two pigs and went on to hit other pedestrians around 19:15hrs near China Geo Camp.

North Western Province Police Chief Hudson Namachila has identified the deceased as Ebony Kabelenga, 43, Watson Mwanza, 16, Mary Chikwanda Kapole, 32, and a one-year-old baby girl who was Kapole’s daughter.

All of the deceased were from Kakombe area.

Namachila has stated that the fifth victim identified as Shadreck Chikwanda, 43, died yesterday at Solwezi General Hospital where he had been admitted after the accident.

He has named others that sustained injuries in the accident as Phyllis Ponde, 31, of Manyama area, Grace Kapuma, 30, of Kabitaka area and a one-year-old baby.

Others include a three-year-old boy and Katongo Kapuma, 28, all of Mitech area in Solwezi.

Namachila said driver of the motor vehicle has since been charged with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving and is detained in police custody while the five bodies have been deposited in Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem.