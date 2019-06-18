GBM Set Free

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted Former UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) in a case he was accused of proposing to cause death or injury to President Edgar Lungu.

GBM, who has gone back to the PF after denouncing the UPND, was accused of uttering threatening remarks during a gathering held at the UPND’s secretariat on March 2, 2016.

He was alleged to have, on the same day, proposed violence by saying he wanted to go for President Lungu’s throat.

But when the matter came up for ruling on a case to answer today, magistrate Thandose Chabala ruled that the prosecution team failed to establish a prima facie case against GBM.

The magistrate said the arresting officer did not investigate the matter before arresting and charging GBM with the subject offense as it was based on what reported on Hot FM.

Magistrate Chabala further said all witnesses could not identify which Edgar Lungu was being referred to by GBM.