GBM Set Free

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted Former UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) in a case he was accused of proposing to cause death or injury to President Edgar Lungu.
GBM, who has gone back to the PF after denouncing the UPND, was accused of uttering threatening remarks during a gathering held at the UPND’s secretariat on March 2, 2016.
He was alleged to have, on the same day, proposed violence by saying he wanted to go for President Lungu’s throat.
But when the matter came up for ruling on a case to answer today, magistrate Thandose Chabala ruled that the prosecution team failed to establish a prima facie case against GBM.
The magistrate said the arresting officer did not investigate the matter before arresting and charging GBM with the subject offense as it was based on what reported on Hot FM.
Magistrate Chabala further said all witnesses could not identify which Edgar Lungu was being referred to by GBM.
Aaron
OK kaili tulibose mu party
Aaron
Kaili tuli mu……👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙👙
Aaron
Follow the law, hope that member of parliament who butchered his wife will be aquited as soon as possible,mwaite…,
Bujumbura
Good for you GBM, let’s hope the same judgement could have come if you were still vice captain of UPNDC🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒
Aaron
I have no problem as long as the law not raw was followed.zikomo for being independent ba judiciary of Zambia.God bless