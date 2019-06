MMD leader Felix Mutati on Sunday donated 100 pockets of cement to Msanga Rerformed Church in Zambia congregation.

The cement, which is meant for the completion of a house for the Reverend, was presented to the church by MMD Eastern Province chairperson Jacob Mwanza who was accompanied by his Secretary Julius Phiri.

Mwanza said Mutati and the MMD in general was happy to be associated with the church.

Msanga RCZ Reverend Naomi Sakala Nyirenda commended Mutati for the gesture.