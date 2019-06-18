PF Warns Members against Using Party Name for Illegal Acts

Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda has warned party officials and ordinary members against using the name of the party when engaging in illegal activities.

Chanda, who undertook a tour of illegally built structures along the Kafubu River in Ndola, warned all those that will be found wanting that the law would take its course.

He said the ruling party believed in discipline and would therefore not spare anyone found using the name of the party to engage in illegalities.

“We want to distance ourselves as a party in the illegal land allocations here. I am happy none of the members of PF is involved. We don’t support any illegality,” Chanda said.

“The only body mandated to give land in this case is the Ndola City Council. So any land obtained not from the council is illegal. Let me send a warning to party officials to avoid the temptation of doing illegal things. If we discover any member, we will act decisively.”

Earlier, Copperbelt Province minister Japhen Mwakalombe said those that signed on the fake offers of land near the Kafubu river would be held accountable.

“…these structures, we will demolish. As government, we put the interest of the people first. This is in a river and what if heavy rains come? Where will these people go? They will cry to government. So we need to act and avoid a calamity,” said Mwakalombe.