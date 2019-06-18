Police Deny Pilato and Others Permit for Peaceful Protest

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri has refused to grant a permit for Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato, Maiko Zulu, Gunduzani Mwale and civil rights activist Laura Miti to hold a peaceful gathering.

Phiri has acknowledged being in receipt of a notice of intention to gather in a public place onJune 21 but has refused to allow the applicants to go ahead as planned due to lack of manpower from the police.

“Be informed that on the date stipulated for your gathering, the police will be engaged in other national duties thereby rendering it impossible to give you coverage,” Phiri has stated in his letter.

“Therefore, you are advised not to go ahead with your intentions as your security will not be guaranteed especially that the gathering is intended to go until 23:30 hours.”

However, Pilato stated on his Facebook page that the peaceful protest would proceed, with or without police presence.

The peaceful protest was to compel government to reopen the Copperbelt University which has been closed for over two months.