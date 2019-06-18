President Edgar Lungu will Tomorrow to Attend the 2019 US-Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has said President Lungu will have a one day working visit to Maputo tomorrow.

He said the Head of State would further hold bilateral talks with US government officials on the sidelines of the summit.

Malanji said the President was expected to return to Zambia on the same day.

According to a statement issued by Naomi Nyawali, the First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission Pretoria South Africa, Malanji was speaking in en route to Maputo.

He is leading a Zambian team comprising government officials who include Commerce , Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma.

Malanji said the US-Africa business forum was an important networking forum which needed to be strengthened through trade and investment policies.

He said Zambia has good support from the American government owing to the huge trade volumes between the two countries

And Yaluma said Zambia would participate in the negotiations for the second phase of the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) agreement.

He noted that as the first phase of AGOA agreement was coming to an end, Zambia would be among countries that would negotiate for the second phase under the umbrella of the African Union.

Yaluma said some Zambian companies had continued to export their products to the American markets through AGOA.