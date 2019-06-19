2 Chinese Murdered in Mumbwa

A Chinese couple has been gruesomely murdered in Mumbwa district of Central Province.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the murder that is said to have happened last night between 20:00 hours and midnight.

The couple, whose heads were chopped off, had opened a big shop in Mumbwa and were living behind their trading place where they have been killed where the couple has been killed.

“The suspects used an axe to kill the two. Their bodies have been picked and taken to UTH,” said Lewis Shalala, a Mumbwa resident who was on the scene.

(Picture Credit: Lewis Shalala)