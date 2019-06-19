2 Chinese Murdered in Mumbwa

A Chinese couple has been gruesomely murdered in Mumbwa district of Central Province.
Police are yet to issue a statement on the murder that is said to have happened last night between 20:00 hours and midnight.
The couple, whose heads were chopped off, had opened a big shop in Mumbwa and were living behind their trading place where they have been killed where the couple has been killed.
“The suspects used an axe to kill the two. Their bodies have been picked and taken to UTH,” said Lewis Shalala, a Mumbwa resident who was on the scene.
(Picture Credit: Lewis Shalala)
3 Comments
Zambian Patriot
MTSsRIP,
the culprits don’t deserve to be among us..
umutima wakwa satana
they should be punished for their sin
may God Almighty help our men and women in uniforms find em as soon as possible
P.M
Iam almost certain that they were butchered by fellow Chinese mafia. This has happened on several occassions in South Africa. Police must not concentrate on thinking Zambians did this. Mark my words this is the work of Chinese mafias.
professor Clerk
sad! sad! development. RIP