3 Children Burn to Death at Chichele Fishing Camp

Three juveniles aged between five and fifteen have been burnt to death at Chichele Fishing Camp in chief Chiwanangala’s area in Chilubi District after a grass thatched house they were in caught fire.

The incident happened on Sunday between 22:00 hours and 04:00 hours when the father of one of the victims only identified as Bashi Arbiton, aged between 50 and 55, left fire on after smoking fish and went to sleep.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated that the fire later spread and gutted the house in which the victims were sleeping.

She stated that the victims sustained serious burns and died on the spot while the father survived the inferno with burns and is admitted to Chilubi District Mainland Hospital.

Katongo has since identified the deceased as Arbiton Mwansa, 15, Allan Lishuko, 8 and Lubuto aged 5.

All the children have been put to rest.

Meanwhile, Katongo stated that police had observed an increase in reports of fire incidences during cold seasons compared to other periods of the year.

“Some of the fires reported as arson turn out to have been caused as a result of negligence on the part of occupants. From 1st June, 2019 to date, we have received 18 fire related cases of which eight were reported as Arson while 10 were reported as fire incidences,” she stated.

Katongo has since advised members of the public to avoid leaving fire or other electrical appliances such as heaters unattended to especially during the cold season to avoid loss of life and property.

“In the event of the load shedding being experienced countrywide, we advise members of the public to avoid leaving candles on when going to sleep as they have high potential of causing fire,” she added.