Chipolopolo Clash with Elephants

The Chipolopolo boys take to the pitch this afternoon in the final game of their three-match international tour against the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium at 16:30 hours (14:30 hours Zambian time).

Coming off the back of a 3-2 famous win over the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Sunday in Marrakech Zambia will be expected to give the Elephants a torrid run for their money in the punishing heat of Abu Dhabi that is hovering around 41 degrees Celsius.

Chambeshi is expected to line up Allan Chibwe in goal with skipper Kabaso Chongo expected to partner Salulani Phiri in central defence.

Phiri was called to defensive duty in the middle of the Morocco game after Moses Nyondo limped off due to an injury.

The Polokwane City midfielder cool headedly barricaded the Atlas Lions aggressive frontline.

The left and right back positions will be taken up by Kebson Kamanga and Shemmy Mayembe while Emmanuel Banda will be called to fill up the holding role alongside the mercurial Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu.

Chambeshi may deploy wing-wizard Augustine ‘Diego’ Mulenga and Patson Daka on the wings with the clinical Mwape Musonda whose goal return is hard to ignore expected to be at the tip of the attack.

Depending on Chambeshi’s plans he may deploy red-hot Orlando Pirates aatcking midfielder Justin Shonga as a support striker.

Whispers of a prospective European move are getting louder but Shonga will still have to focus on today’s match before he can actualize his possible move.

The Chipolopolo set up is not shot of options with the likes of Fashion Sakala, Kings Kangwa, Gampani Lungu and Paul Banda also in the loop for action.

Kickoff is at 16:30 hours (14:30 hours Zambian time).

Zambia started the international tour with a 2-1 loss to Cameroon in Madrid before defeating Morocco 3-2 in Marrakech.

(Source: FAZ Media)