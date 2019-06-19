Kamanga Beats Kalu to CAF Nomination

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Kalusha Bwalya has been knocked out of the CAF executive committee race.

According to a list of successful candidates for the July 18 elections, Bwalya’s candidature fell through with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga joining the race.

The CAF executive committee met and scrutinized the candidates with Bwalya whose candidature came on the back of resistance from his successor falling through.

Bwalya has served two terms at the CAF executive committee and had expressed interest to defend his seat but needed the backing of the Football Association of Zambia.

Other candidates that will slug it out with Kamanga are Sobha Samier (Mauritius), Bomber Mthetwa (eSwatini), Elvis Chetty (Seychelles) and Felton Kamambo (Zimbabwe).

Kamanga will now have to negotiate his way past three other candidates to join the CAF elite club.

The Kalusha and Kamanga rivalry has been highly divisive of the Zambian game with their supporters vigorously fighting each other.