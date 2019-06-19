Leopards Hill Cemetery Wall Fence to Cost K1.8m

Mayor of Lusaka City Miles Sampa has called on all Lusaka residents and the business community to join the project to construct a perimeter wall at the Leopards Hill Cemetery.

Sampa posted on his Facebook page that this is an initiative to secure the grave site.

According to Sampa, the project to construct a 1.1 kilometer perimeter wall will cost the Lusaka City Council over K1.8 million.

The total length of the wall is 1,100 meters with each panel of six meters by three meters costing K10, 000.

Sampa has indicated that the project also involves paving of the verandah with benches to act as a park for all that would need to rest or relax when in the area.

He added that the white gravel stones path will act as a walking or jogging avenue for all citizens from nearby areas like Ibex, Nyumba Yanga, Bauleni and New Kasama, among others.

“We have started working on the wall fence to Leopards Hill cemetery. This the first stage as we endeavor to make the cemetery secure and more respectable for our dear departed. The current state is not acceptable and we are now working to make it a decent place for sending off our beloved,” stated Sampa.