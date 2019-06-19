Luanshya Man Beats Wife to Death

A 44-year-old man of Luanshya’s Mikomfwa Township has allegedly beaten his wife to death following a marital dispute.

Phillip Zulu is alleged to have beaten his wife to death using a wooden handle of an axe after the couple engaged in an argument.

The deceased has since been identified Grace Zulu, 39, a teacher at Mazheri Primary School.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga said the incident happened over weekend between 20:00 hours and 20:30 hours.

Katanga said the suspect is currently on the run and police have launched a manhunt to bring him to book.

She stated that the suspect is alleged to have escaped after the incident.

The deceased’s body is in Roan General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Katanga has appealed to members of the public to help police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.