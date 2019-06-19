Police Identify Murdered Chinese Couple

Police have identified the murdered Chinese couple as Jinrong Yon, 53, and female Zuming Hu, aged 49.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated in a statement that the victims were running a Sun Share shop in Mumbwa district.

“We received a report of murder involving two Chinese nationals which occurred on 19th June, 2019 at unknown time but between midnight and 04 00 hours at Sun Share in Mumbwa District. The victims have been identified as male adult Jinrong Yon, aged 53, and female Zuming Hu, aged 49. The bodies of the deceased were discovered at around 04:30 hours inside Sun Share Shop by Kelvin Munyikwa aged 31 years, a Security Guard at one of the shops within the same area which is just opposite Sun Share shop,” stated Katongo.

“Kelvin Munyikwa was also contracted by the deceased to be collecting garbage from their premises in the evening and morning. No arrest has been made yet and investigations in the matter have been instituted.”

The victims were beheaded by the unknown assailants.