2 Control Room Computers Stolen at KCM

Three Konkola Copper Mines employees have been detained to help with investigations into the theft of two control room computers for the cobalt processing plant at mine’s East Mill plant.

The two control room computers were stolen on June 18 around 19:30 hours at KCM East Mill Crusher Control Room at Nchanga Mine and no recoveries have been made so far, according to Copperbelt Province police chief Charity Katanga.

The value of the two computers is $2, 200, she said.

“The entry into the building was done through the main door after damaging the locking system…exiting through the same door. Three KCM employees namely; Nephas Sausande 51, a Shift-In-Charge of SQ 35/B Chingola, Silas Mukupa 50, also the Shift-In-Charge of SQ180 C&D Nchanga North Township in Chingola and Edward Chileshe 50, a Controller of 13 Chishinka Street in Kabundi East…have been detained to assist in investigations. However, no recovery has been made. Investigations [have been] instituted,” stated Katanga in a statement.