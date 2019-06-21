3 Top Winners of ICR to Take Part in Cape Town Marathon

Three top winners from the three categories of this year’s Inter-Company Relay (ICR) will have a chance to participate in the September 15, 2019 Cape Town Marathon in South Africa.

Announcing the sponsorship in Lusaka, Sanlam Life Insurance Zambia acting Chief Executive Officer Tontela Siwale said his company would cover all travel expenses, accommodation, transfers and meals.

He said his organisation believed that a healthy society brought development that improved the economy.

“We are proud to participate in this year’s Inter-Company Relay. As Sanlam, we commend you Elias Mpondela, the ICR chairperson and the ICR management, for continued contribution to health and wellness through this movement that you started 21 years ago,” Siwale said.

He added that it took dedication, perseverance and commitment to prepare for an event of such magnitude and it was the same dedication they had put in their business to ensure that their clients got only the best of their products and services.

And Mpondela has expressed delight at the sponsorship from Sanlam and said such a gesture signified the commitment the organisation had for the development of athletics in the country.

The Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) president said this would give them an opportunity to learn from the big guys in the marathon.

“Identifying ourselves with Sanlam and Sanlam identifying themselves with Zambia and athletics, which is what they have promoted in South Africa. For us, this is a very great gesture from Sanlam Zambia and we are very delighted also for the commitment that has been made to sponsor three top winners in various categories and that to us signifies the commitment that Sanlam Zambia is putting in the development of Athletics in Zambia,” Mpondela said.

He said he is glad that ZAAA is working with Sanlam because this opportunity had also been extended to two representatives from the administration who would accompany the athletes and would have an opportunity to learn from what the others have been doing in the marathon.

Mpondela has disclosed that this year’s occasion will be the biggest in the history of the event as so far, 65 companies had confirmed participation from the projected 100 and expected to have 500 walkers in which 450 have confirmed while 100 individual walkers out of the 250 have also confirmed their participation.

“We projected a smaller number in the ten kilometer(10KM) Bata power race where we projected 10 but we have 150 participants. So, in terms of participation and the enthusiasm to be part of the event from organizations is really overwhelming,” Mpondela explained.

He added that the money and exposure they had attained from sponsors is aimed at energizing athletics in Zambia.

“…it gives us an opportunity to mobilize money as we look forward to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, the all Africa games in Morocco and also the Doha Qatar world athletic championships. This event (ICR) is designed to raise money and also promote healthy lifestyles. There will be over 25 Private Hospitals that have confirmed participation and various screening and testing will take place, which includes Kidney testing and the HIV testing which we started with has been revolutionalised. In addition to that, cervical cancer and breast cancer screening will be carried out,” said Mpondela.

The 21st Inter-Company Relay takes place tomorrow, June 22, 2019 at the National Heroes Stadium under the theme: “The key to a new lifestyle: walk and run”.