Croc Kills Chama Woman, her Baby

A 31-year-old woman of Chama district and her baby have died after being attacked by a crocodile in the Luangwa River.

Ketty Mukulama and her one-year-old baby met their fate when she went to draw water in the Luangwa River in Zoole village.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njanse who confirmed the development said efforts to recover bodies of the two are still underway.

Njase said police have engaged the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DNPWL) who have since moved in to help find the bodies of the deceased.