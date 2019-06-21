GP Asks Zesco to Exempt Sensitive Institutions from Load Shedding

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has written to Zesco Limited management to consider excluding sensitive institutions from the ongoing load shedding.

Sinkamba has expressed concern that some vital institutions such as hospitals had been included in the on-going load management schedule.

“The case in point is the PAMSCO Clinic of Kitwe University Teaching Hospital. I was personally affected by the load shedding last week on Thursday 13, 2019 when I was scheduled for medical exams at 14.00 hrs at the clinic. Most procedures could not be conducted on account that vital equipment could not be operated without grid power,” Sinkamba stated.

He stated that he was among several patients who had to wait for a couple of hours before being attended to.

Sinkamba stated that long before load shedding commenced, hospital management engaged ZESCO in Kitwe to exclude hospital facilities from load shedding but nothing had been done.

“ZESCO should be proactive and not reactive. It should not take until a life is lost at a hospital or clinic for ZESCO to take action,” he added.