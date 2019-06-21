Mkushi Man Beaten to Death for Stealing Maize

A 75-year-old man of Mkushi has been beaten to death after he was allegedly found stealing maize in a field in Lunsemfwa area.

District Commissioner Luka Mwamba has confirmed the development and identified the deceased as Benson Mumba.

Mwamba said the deceased sustained a swollen face, broken left leg and a cut on the forehead.

He said the deceased was rushed to Mkushi urban clinic where he later died.

Mwamba said the body of deceased is in Mkushi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

A 32-year-old man identified as Idan Kalale has since been arrested in connection with the murder to help with investigations, Mwamba said.