MP Set Free

The Ndola Magistrates Court has set Chifubu member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi free after the state entered a nolle prosequi in a case where the PF parliamentarian was charged with assault of his second wife, Agness.

Ng’ambi, 58, was charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on allegations that he, on June 7, 2019 in Ndola, allegedly assaulted Agness after a marital dispute and occasioned her actual bodily harm.

The case was held in chambers yesterday where Ndola resident Magistrate Changa Chitabo was informed by deputy chief state advocate Chipola Bako that they had received instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that a nolle prosequi be entered in the matter.

“I, Chipola Bako, Deputy Chief State Advocate, on behalf of the DPP of Zambia, pursuant to the powers vested in me by section 81 and 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, authorise the entry in record of proceedings that proceedings are discontinued against the accused person,” reads the nolle prosequi in part.

Following that, magistrate Chitabo granted the State its application and discharged Ng’ambi in his absence since he was in Lusaka attending this session of the National Assembly.