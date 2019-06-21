Police Nab Suspect in Murder of Chinese Couple

Police have arrested the suspect behind the murder of a Chinese couple in Mumbwa .

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has identified the suspect as Kenneth Figo, 26, who apprehended from Barlastone area in Lusaka today where he was hiding.

According to the police, Figo of Katala Village in Mumbwa had worked for the victims as a salesman.

And Kanganja has expressed displeasure at the leakage of the CCTV footage where Figo was partly captured saying that could have jeopardized investigations.

“I wish to express my displeasure at the leaking of the CCTV footage in the same matter which has gone viral and had potential to jeopardize investigations. I therefore appeal to members of the public to desist from such acts,” stated Kanganja.