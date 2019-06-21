South African Gay Artiste Barred from Entering Zambia

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said the government would not condone a situation where organisations were inviting people with questionable characters that might compromise the morals of the land.
“Every country has laws. Here in Zambia, we have a constitution that guides citizens on morals and its christian values. We do not condone gayism. It is a crime and inviting such people means we are slowly accepting the vice,” she said.
She was reacting on the invitation of Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a South African gay television presenter by PR Girl Media to the next month event.
Never should this fellow come to zambia
Well spoken madam,never allow this to happen pls in this Christian land
Nice move mum, seriously I was so biwildered as what was going on here,first and for this guy was supposed to appear at event which is full children who would otherwise have taken his behavior to be normal. And you know children would have embraced this thinking is their role model, if this guy was allowed to come then as man heterosexual for that matter I would have demanded for zondwa to be the next flight. Other wise good move to God be the glory
Good move. Never shall we compromise such.
this foolishness was banned even in the bible what would us as zambians to allow such madness, ? we are guided by the same bible that banes mischievous deeds (gay) halla we ain’t gona allow such here 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
This Fellow Should not come and Defile our Soil.The whole southern Africa It Is only Zambia that had Some resoanable Rains.This all because we acknowledge GOD. Mama GOD bless you