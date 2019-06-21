South African Gay Artiste Barred from Entering Zambia

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said the government would not condone a situation where organisations were inviting people with questionable characters that might compromise the morals of the land.

“Every country has laws. Here in Zambia, we have a constitution that guides citizens on morals and its christian values. We do not condone gayism. It is a crime and inviting such people means we are slowly accepting the vice,” she said.

She was reacting on the invitation of Somizi Buyani Mhlongo, a South African gay television presenter by PR Girl Media to the next month event.

(Credit: Times of Zambia)