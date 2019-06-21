UNZA to Confer Honorary Doctorate on Lungu Today

The University of Zambia will confer President Edgar Lungu with an honorary doctorate degree in law for his exceptional leadership today.

The Head of State will be conferred at a Ceremony to be held at UNZA.

President Lungu will be honoured for, among others, appointing first Zambia’s female Vice President Inonge Wina and for his role in the enactment of the 2016 Constitution.

Other roles include the ongoing national infrastructure development and for uniting Zambia under the One Zambia One Nation motto.

The University of Zambia Management has also noted President Lungu’s role in upholding of the Rule of Law as well as seeking compensation for the families of the Gabon Air Disaster.