UNZA to Confer Honorary Doctorate on Lungu Today

The University of Zambia will confer President Edgar Lungu with an honorary doctorate degree in law for his exceptional leadership today.
The Head of State will be conferred at a Ceremony to be held at UNZA.
President Lungu will be honoured for, among others, appointing first Zambia’s female Vice President Inonge Wina and for his role in the enactment of the 2016 Constitution.
Other roles include the ongoing national infrastructure development and for uniting Zambia under the One Zambia One Nation motto.
The University of Zambia Management has also noted President Lungu’s role in upholding of the Rule of Law as well as seeking compensation for the families of the Gabon Air Disaster.
7 Comments
Dr chagwa E lungu
Dr kambwili,Dr GBM,Dr lungu,Dr hakainde and next Dr muliokela😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
What about cost of living ? What he is doing people are suffering cause of commodities are price very high. Kwacha no power , transports fares hike. ECL What you said about this problems. If you not careful 2021 Waya>>>>> HH IN !!!
Let’s hope it’s not bootlicking and sycophantlism at work.
Anything good is worth to praised for unza your recognition is worthy I support you but for like see mind he has to check his mind for sure I don’t think the pf government promised to feed you it said pa Maka more money in your pocket so if you’re lazy you can’t have anything so just work hard and earn more my friend not even hh will perform miracles for you only Jesus did
exceptional leadership ?????? like really. are you guys serious. fyabupuba ify.