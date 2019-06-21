Zambia Scoops Prestigious EITI Award

Zambia has scooped the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) award following its commitment to enhancing sustainable Management of Mineral Resources.

Mines minister Richard Musukwa, who received Zambia’s award, commended the EITI board for recognising the country’s efforts in championing increased transparency and accountability in the governance and management of mineral resources.

The country became the only African State among three out of fifty two (52) EITI implementing countries to be selected for the prestigious EITI Chair’s award at the Global EITI Conference in Paris, France.

The minister revealed that government has made tremendous strides towards the implementation of e-governance system as evidenced by increased portfolio of public services to citizens in an efficient and cost effective manner.

“Transparency and accountability has become a means to make the mining sector relevant to the development of our country. In this regard, EITI implementation in Zambia has moved from production of reconciliation reports, to addressing issues that inhibit good governance in the mining sector,” Musukwa said according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Paris, France, Yande Musonda.

He said Zambia is fully committed to mainstream transparency into government systems so as to ease access to information payments made by companies and receipts recorded by government.

Musukwa said the inclusion of the beneficial ownership disclosure in the company’s Act in 2017 made it mandatory for all companies registered in Zambia to disclose their ultimate beneficial owners.

He acknowledged the support from the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) for the implementation of the online cadaster portal.

Musukwa further affirmed Zambia’s continued commitment to enhance transparency and accountability in the governance of the Mining sector adding that, government would continue to embrace and implement EITI standards.