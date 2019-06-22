Chifubu MP Faces Re-arrest for Serious Charge

Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi is facing re-arrest following instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that he be charged with a more serious offense and not assault.

Ng’ambi was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm of his second wife, Agness, but the court discharged him after the state entered a nolle prosequi in the matter.

The DPP has, however, instructed that Ng’ambi be re-arrested to face a stiffer charge following the review of evidence submitted on the matter.

Chief state advocate Nkumbiza Mumba state that after perusal of the record, it was established that the charge slapped on Ng’ambi earlier did not match with evidence on the docket and “neither did it show the impact of the case”.

“Instructions were given on the same day [the nolle prosequi was entered] for the police…to re-arrest the accused person…”Mumba stated.

“The onus is now on the police to effect the arrest in the shortest possible time so that the office may take up the matter for prosecution. The office of the DPP has constantly been updating the victim and her family on steps that have been taken in the matter.”