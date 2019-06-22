Chipata Man Shot Dead by Armed Robbers

A man has been shot dead while two others were stabbed by five armed robbers who attacked a business center at Kapata Market in Chipata on Wednesday.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala told journalists that the robbers got away with over K80, 000 during the robbery which happened around 20:00 hours at a shop called Mr. Phone.

He said one of the victims, Daniel Phiri aged 27 of Mthilansembe

compound, who was shot with a suspected AK 47 rifle in the chest died on the way to the hospital.

Sakala said the victim, a businessperson, was shot when he had gone to look for change at the shop where the attack took place.

He said two workers at Mr. Phone’s shop were rushed to Chipatam Central hospital after being stabbed with a knife and that one was treated and discharged while the other is still admitted.

He has named the two workers who were stabbed as Daniel Jere aged 23 of Sido Compound and Joseph Daka, 29 of Umodzi compound.

Sakala said the exact amount of money that was stolen is not yet confirmed but that the owner of the shop had estimated an amount of not less than K80,000.

The Police Commissioner has called on members of the public with information leading to the whereabouts of the robbers to report to the police.

Meanwhile, police in Chipata have started foot patrols starting from 21:00 hours to ensure safety in the city, Sakala said.