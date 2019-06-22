DEC, Immigration and Police Nab 113 in Chibolya

The Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration have apprehended 113 suspects during a joint operation conducted in Chibolya Compound in Lusaka.

The joint operation dubbed Operation Chalo began late on Friday and ended this morning aimed at disrupting illegal activities in Chibolya.

This followed numerous complaints from members of the public.

Similar operations have been conducted countrywide.

“Out of the one hundred and thirteen (113) persons apprehended, fifty-three (53) were for immigration related offences, thirty-three (33) for drug related offences, while twenty-seven (27) were for general crimes such as being found in possession of suspected stolen property. The majority of those nabbed for immigration related offences did not produce documents to prove their legal immigration status in Zambia at the time of the operation. Screening to ascertain their immigration status in Zambia continues. A significant amount of different psychotropic and other banned substances were found, including cannabis, suspected cocaine, boxes of Benylin codeine and instruments used to administer drugs. The exact weight, purity and value of the psychotropic substances will be determined following further forensic testing,” the three institutions stated in a joint statement issued at the end of the operation.

“This operation is a fitting example of inter-agency collaboration in disrupting criminal activities and networks. We wish to commend the officers from all the three security wings under the Ministry of Home Affairs for working hard in this joint operation to achieve this result and counter these criminal activities in our city. The arrests should serve as a warning to would be offenders. They should know that our security departments will not relent in doing everything possible to maintain internal security. These operations and remain ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out. Further, the outcomes from operations from other parts of the country will be given once compiled.”