Man Hacks Ex-wife to Death

Police in Kazungula District are looking for a man identified as Oliver Malambo aged between 28 and 29 for hacking his ex-wife to death.

Police officers who visited the scene of the crime found the deceased’s body lying outside the house and had deep cuts on the neck and on the left side of the head near the left ear, police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

“The Murder occurred on 19th June, 2019 at about midnight at Kakungu area, Chief Musokotwane in Kazungula District. The report was received from Joseph Malimba aged 26 years of the above address who reported that his girlfriend identified as Melinda Mutemwa aged 24 years of Mwiinga Village, Chief Musokotwane was murdered by her former husband, Oliver Malambo, of Chabowa Village using an axe,” Katongo stated.

The body of the deceased is in Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

A manhunt for the suspect has been launched as the accused person ran away after committing the offense, the police say.

“We urge members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest Police Station,” Katongo stated.

Meanwhile, a person died in an accident which occurred on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 15:30 hours at Mayadi Compound along Ilondola road in Chinsali.

“Involved was Mutale Pascal Katongo aged 22 years of Ilondola village in Chinsali District who was cycling a bicycle carrying a passenger from south to north direction. The accident happened when the cyclist failed to negotiate a curve after a brake system failure and in the process fell in the drainage, causing the said cyclist, Mutale Pascal Katongo, to sustain swollen head, bleeding from the nose and died on the spot,” Katongo stated.

The passenger, Hellen Chipampe Mulenga, aged 20, also of Ilondola village, sustained general body pains and was treated and discharged from Chinsali General Hospital.