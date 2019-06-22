No Lifestyle Audit for Senior Govt Officials, says Wina

Vice-President Inonge Wina has said it is not possible to have lifestyle audits of senior government officials because they declare their assets before taking office.

Vice-President Wina said this in Parliament yesterday during the question for oral answer session.

This was in response to a question from Chimwemwe member of parliament Mwila Mutale who wanted to know government’s position on the lifestyle audits that had been proposed lately and had received support from some PF members.

However, in response, the Vice-President said it was impossible to take such an exercise unless all the people in the country are subjected to it.

“Members of Parliament make declarations before they even sit in Parliament…I don’t think there is need for the audit to take place because we cannot only audit the ministers and some people as some people try to portray unless we audit all the people in the country which is not possible,” said Vice-President Wina.