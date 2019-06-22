Zesco Thump Zanaco to Lift ABSA Cup

Zesco United has lifted the inaugural ABSA Cup after defeating 10-man Zanaco 4-1 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

With Republican President Edgar Lungu watching the motivation was higher for both sides but it was Zesco United who triumphed with goals from Jesse Were, Winstone Kalengo, Lazarous Kambole and John Ching’andu while Zanaco got their consolation through Ernest Mbewe.

Kaizer Chiefs bound Kambole was given a befitting send-off by being accorded the honour to lift the trophy.

Zesco United have an opportunity to lift defend the FAZ/MTN Super League crown on Saturday when they face Green Eagles at National Heroes Stadium.

The Ndola side swept all the individual awards with Kambole named man of the match while Were walked away as the player of the tournament.

Coach George Lwandamina lifted the coach of the tournament accolade.